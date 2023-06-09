Watch | Massive wildfire in Canada blankets New York City skyline in orange haze

The smoke from the wildfires has enveloped the skies, leading to a significant increase in air pollution levels. Around 13 states have issued alerts on the air quality, impacting an estimated population of 115 million people, according to an Independent report.

For the last two to three days, residents of New York City have been witnessing an unusual sight—an orange skyline. The New York City and several other cities in the northeastern United States are currently experiencing hazardous air conditions as the thick smoke originating from hundreds of wildfires in eastern Canada has engulfed the region.

The smoke from the wildfires has enveloped the skies, leading to a significant increase in air pollution levels. This unprecedented environmental phenomenon has sparked concerns among residents and health authorities. The hazardous levels of air pollution pose potential health risks and can negatively impact air quality.

Numerous videos and images showcasing the orange skyline of New York City have surfaced on social media platforms, capturing the eerie ambiance created by the smoke. On Friday, a video clip showed the famous New York Bridge covered under a veil of smoke.

The Canadian wildfires have been getting worse with each passing day. Heavy smoke from hundreds of wildfires in eastern Canada has caused a hazy sky in major US cities as on Thursday.

Washington DC experienced a significant deterioration in air conditions, prompting the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCG) to declare a "Code Purple" warning. The "Code Purple" declaration serves as a warning to residents and underscores the potential risks associated with the deteriorating air conditions.

Pollution still remains at an "unhealthy" level in New York, Washington DC and Philadelphia, but has been downgraded from the "code purple" seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the Independent reported.

At least 13 states have issued air quality alerts, impacting an estimated 115 million people, the report added.

Additionally, the national baseball tournament has been postponed, and the National Zoo is closed for a day on Thursday.

The air quality in New York City on Thursday was graded "Code Orange", with an AQI level of 150, which means the air is still unhealthy for vulnerable people. It is hazardous to sensitive groups. Around 13 states have issued alerts on the air quality, impacting an estimated population of 115 million people, the report added.

There are still more than 400 wildfires raging in Canada, which have resulted in mass evacuations in the province of Quebec. Canadian officials have tagged this as the country’s worst wildfire season on record, which has already impacted over 6.7 million acres.