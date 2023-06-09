Watch | Massive wildfire in Canada blankets New York City skyline in orange haze

The smoke from the wildfires has enveloped the skies, leading to a significant increase in air pollution levels. Around 13 states have issued alerts on the air quality, impacting an estimated population of 115 million people, according to an Independent report.
Additionally, the national baseball tournament has been postponed, and the National Zoo is closed for a day on Thursday.
The air quality in New York City on Thursday was graded "Code Orange", with an AQI level of 150, which means the air is still unhealthy for vulnerable people. It is hazardous to sensitive groups.
There are still more than 400 wildfires raging in Canada, which have resulted in mass evacuations in the province of Quebec. Canadian officials have tagged this as the country’s worst wildfire season on record, which has already impacted over 6.7 million acres.
