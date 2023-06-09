Watch | Massive wildfire in Canada blankets New York City skyline in orange haze

The smoke from the wildfires has enveloped the skies, leading to a significant increase in air pollution levels. Around 13 states have issued alerts on the air quality, impacting an estimated population of 115 million people, according to an Independent report.

For the last two to three days, residents of New York City have been witnessing an unusual sight—an orange skyline. The New York City and several other cities in the northeastern United States are currently experiencing hazardous air conditions as the thick smoke originating from hundreds of wildfires in eastern Canada has engulfed the region.

The smoke from the wildfires has enveloped the skies, leading to a significant increase in air pollution levels. This unprecedented environmental phenomenon has sparked concerns among residents and health authorities. The hazardous levels of air pollution pose potential health risks and can negatively impact air quality.

Numerous videos and images showcasing the orange skyline of New York City have surfaced on social media platforms, capturing the eerie ambiance created by the smoke. On Friday, a video clip showed the famous New York Bridge covered under a veil of smoke.