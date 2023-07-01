Van Mahotsav Day: Why do we observe it?

The objective behind celebrating Van Mahotsav is to keep local people involved in plantation drives and spread environmental awareness.

Van Mahotsav Day is a tree-planting festival that is celebrated in the first week of July, from 1– 7. It is observed to spread awareness about the importance of forests, woodlands and trees in our lives. On this day, various local activities and seminars are conducted to educate people about the importance of planting trees.

Date

Van Mahotsav Day, Forest Festival, is a seven-day-long festival. It was started by KM Munshi, the then Union Minister for Agriculture and Food in 1950.

Each and every Indian is expected to plant one tree during the week-long festival and pass it on to the next generation. Thousands of trees are planted all over the country during the festival in order to spread awareness about environmental conservation and the importance of forests.

A few confuse it with International Forest Day, which falls on March 21. It is an UN-designated day celebrated in collaboration with governments, communities and with the general public. The theme for International Day of Forests 2023 was “Forests and Health”.

The organisers of this day include the United Nations Forum of Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of The United Nations. They conduct activities in collaboration with governments, forest departments and other organisational bodies that are relevant in this field.

Significance

It also believes that forests play a crucial role in eradicating poverty and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, with the increased cases of deforestation and other harmful activities, this annual event also aims to increase awareness about afforestation and measures to curb such events.

According to the UN, 190 million tonnes of Carbon Dioxide is absorbed by forests every year. Forests give a lot to our health. It helps in purifying the water, cleaning the air, capturing carbon to ensure our well-being and many more. Forests are home to about 80 percent of terrestrial biodiversity across the world with more than 60,000 tree species.

Forests not only ensure food and shelter for the people living in the forest ecosystem but also provides for people who are a part of the urban population. Approximately, 1.6 billion people depend directly on the forests for food, shelter, energy, medicine and income, as per the report by the UN.