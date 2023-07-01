CNBC TV18
Van Mahotsav Day: Why do we observe it?

The objective behind celebrating Van Mahotsav is to keep local people involved in plantation drives and spread environmental awareness.

Van Mahotsav Day is a tree-planting festival that is celebrated in the first week of July, from 1– 7. It is observed to spread awareness about the importance of forests, woodlands and trees in our lives. On this day, various local activities and seminars are conducted to educate people about the importance of planting trees.

Van Mahotsav Day, Forest Festival, is a seven-day-long festival. It was started by KM Munshi, the then Union Minister for Agriculture and Food in 1950.
