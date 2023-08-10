Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert, at least 9 dead in rain-related incidents

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. Nine people have died in separate rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours across Uttarakhand. Incessant rain lashed Gaurikund, the base camp of Kedarnath Yatra, resulting in the second landslide in the area in five days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed all district magistrates to stay on the alert. He spoke to the DMs of Rudraprayag, Pauri, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar on the phone and asked them to keep the administrative arrangements ready in advance to deal with any situation that might emerge in areas vulnerable to natural calamities.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Water flow of Giri River increases after a cloudburst in Sirmour (09/08) pic.twitter.com/1SjCG4J13B — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

The shack near the helipad in Gaurikund village was hit by a landslide from the top of the hill, burying four of a family in debris, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Kotdwar recorded 269 mm of rainfall followed by Yamkeshwar which recorded 89 mm of rainfall, it said.

