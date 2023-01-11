Upgrading the 11-km Laldhang-Chillarkhal road that cuts across the buffer zone of the forest has been a major poll promise by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. But the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which was established by the Supreme Court, stated in its report that only the first and last 3 km of the stretch can be upgraded to an all-weather blacktop road.

A top panel of the Supreme Court has recommended against a road upgrade in Uttarakhand to safeguard wildlife. In its 96-page filing, the committee discouraged blacktopping a stretch of road within the buffer zone of Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger reserve. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) was established by the Supreme Court to advise it on matters regarding wildlife and forests. The CEC has the power to approach the Supreme Court against matters that it regards as detrimental to forests and wildlife.

Upgrading the 11-km Laldhang-Chillarkhal road that cuts across the forest has been a major poll promise by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. But the CEC stated in its report that only the first and last 3 km of the stretch can be upgraded to an all-weather blacktop road. It added that the speed limit on the road is limited to 30 kmph, along with other restrictions like a ban on night traffic and discouraging commercial heavy vehicles, to protect wildlife.

The Laldhang-Chillarkhal stretch has been in legal contention since 2019. In 2019, the Uttarakhand government transferred the administration of two segments of the forest road from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to the Public Works Department (PWD), despite the move being in contravention of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The CEC subsequently filed two reports against the land transfer in the Supreme Court. A few months later, the top court ordered the Uttarakhand government to halt all land transfers, cease all road work and approach the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India (MoEFCC) for appropriate clearances.

After the state government liaised with the MoEFCC, the NBWL permitted the government to upgrade the road. In December 2019, the NBWL laid down the precondition that a 705-metre-long and eight-metre-high underpass would be created in the central 4.7-km stretch of land for wildlife movement. However, following further discussions with the government, the NBWL modified the condition and allowed a stretch of underpass to a 400-metre-long and six-metre-high.

The stretch of forest where the road would be constructed connects the two ecologically important areas of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The wildlife corridor allows the movement of animals like bears, tigers, elephants, sambal, chitals and more between the two congruous forests.

The road upgrade, which will benefit several villages in the area by cutting down travel time to major settlements, would deter the movement of animals. Not only would the road cause an increasing number of wildlife mortality through car accidents, but cutting down trees, the construction work itself, increasing traffic, and further human movement into the forests can also threaten the ecological system in the area.

Taking all this into account, the CEC once again investigated the matter through discussions with various stakeholders and conducting site visits. The CEC, in its new report, stated that the central 4.7-km stretch of the road is crucial for wildlife movement and recommended against the NBWL clearance. Meanwhile, a petition was also filed against the NBWL clearance for the road works project in the Supreme Court.