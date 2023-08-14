Uttarakhand rains: Water enters shops and houses in Chamoli, schools shut in two districts | VIDEO

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun and Nainital.

Water from rivers and drains entered houses and shops in parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday as heavy rains continued to lash the hill state. Some visuals shared by news agency ANI drain water submerging streets and entering shops in Pipalkoti.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to incessant rainfall in Chamoli district, drain water entered inside shops in Pipalkoti, yesterday night pic.twitter.com/SkqlCkcdxK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2023

The water level of Nandakini river also crossed the danger mark in Nandanagar area of ​​Chamoli late Sunday, news agency ANI reported. "River water entered many houses and people left their homes and took shelter in safe places," Chamoli police said.

Uttarakhand | The water level of Nandakini river crossed the danger mark in Nandanagar area of ​​Chamoli, yesterday night. River water entered many houses and people left their homes and took shelter in safe places: Chamoli Police pic.twitter.com/GnH2bYg6mF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2023

Red alert in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun and Nainital.

Officials said intense to very heavy spells of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places have been forecast in Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts where the red alert has been sounded, while Haridwar district is under orange alert.

Schools closed

Authorities in Dehradun and Champawat have ordered the closure of schools in the two districts on Monday. Meanwhile, the government has directed their district magistrates and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to remain alert to assist the people in case of any emergency.

Death toll and damages

Uttarakhand has been reeling under incessant Monsoon showers that have left 60 people dead, 37 injured and 17 missing while affecting normal life, news agency PTI reported.

In addition, 1,169 houses were damaged and a large amount of agricultural land was washed away. Roads and bridges have also suffered a lot of damage due to the rains in the state.

Roads blocked, landlsides

Landslides triggered by incessant rains have blocked traffic on various roads, including national highways, affecting the movement of people, they said.

Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway was blocked for traffic due to a landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri on Sunday, while the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped on Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highways at Sakhnidhar.

A red alert is a warning for extremely bad weather conditions that are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.

An orange alert indicates extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

(With inputs from PTI)