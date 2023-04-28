Joshimath | Nearly 350 families need to be relocated from subsidence hit areas, says report

A study team comprising experts from bodies affiliated to the United Nations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and various other Central government agencies concluded that the families need to be relocated for safety reasons. The team is expected to submit its report soon to the centre.

About 200 to 350 families living in subsidence-hit areas of Joshimath in Uttarakhand will need to be relocated after a Central government team concluded that some areas have become inhabitable.

The four-day Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) study was conducted by the team which comprised experts from certain bodies affiliated with the United Nations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and various other Central government agencies, according to a TOI report.

The 15-member study team extensively interacted with locals and performed surveys in the area. The team is expected to submit its report soon to the Union government on issues such as rehabilitation, resettlement and post-disaster recovery, the report added.

The affected families may need to permanently relocate to some other safe places, either identified by the government or of their own choice.

"It is certain that the families whose houses have developed major cracks and are located in the identified danger zones will have to be rehabilitated out of Joshimath," an official said on condition of anonymity.

The Joshimath region falls on the way to Badrinath, Auli, and trek routes such as the Valley of Flowers and Hemkund Sahib. It has been facing land subsidence for a long time.

So far, about 868 houses have reportedly developed cracks, and the district administration has classified about 181 residential and commercial structures under the dangerous category.

So far, a total of 290 families were shifted out of their houses to government-run shelters after the tragedy unfolded in January this year, according to the Chamoli district administration.

As per reports, over 100 families are still living in these shelters while the other families have either shifted to rented accommodation or some other location.

According to experts, unplanned construction and heavy developmental projects, particularly the National Thermal Power Corporation's Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project, could be the prime cause behind the land subsidence.