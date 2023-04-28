Breaking News
Nifty crosses 18,000, first time in two months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsJoshimath | Nearly 350 families need to be relocated from subsidence hit areas, says report

Joshimath | Nearly 350 families need to be relocated from subsidence hit areas, says report

Joshimath | Nearly 350 families need to be relocated from subsidence hit areas, says report
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 2:48:08 PM IST (Updated)

A study team comprising experts from bodies affiliated to the United Nations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and various other Central government agencies concluded that the families need to be relocated for safety reasons. The team is expected to submit its report soon to the centre.

About 200 to 350 families living in subsidence-hit areas of Joshimath in Uttarakhand will need to be relocated after a Central government team concluded that some areas have become inhabitable.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The four-day Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) study was conducted by the team which comprised experts from certain bodies affiliated with the United Nations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and various other Central government agencies, according to a TOI report.
The 15-member study team extensively interacted with locals and performed surveys in the area. The team is expected to submit its report soon to the Union government on issues such as rehabilitation, resettlement and post-disaster recovery, the report added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X