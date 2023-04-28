Joshimath | Nearly 350 families need to be relocated from subsidence hit areas, says report

A study team comprising experts from bodies affiliated to the United Nations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and various other Central government agencies concluded that the families need to be relocated for safety reasons. The team is expected to submit its report soon to the centre.

About 200 to 350 families living in subsidence-hit areas of Joshimath in Uttarakhand will need to be relocated after a Central government team concluded that some areas have become inhabitable.

The four-day Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) study was conducted by the team which comprised experts from certain bodies affiliated with the United Nations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and various other Central government agencies, according to a TOI report.

The 15-member study team extensively interacted with locals and performed surveys in the area. The team is expected to submit its report soon to the Union government on issues such as rehabilitation, resettlement and post-disaster recovery, the report added.