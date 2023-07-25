US special envoy for climate to visit India to advance shared objectives on clean energy, climate

1 Min Read
The US special envoy for climate John Kerry will be meeting up with senior government officials in Delhi and then be travelling to Chennai to attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the US department of state said in a statement.
Kerry will be meeting up with senior government officials in Delhi and then be travelling to Chennai to attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the US department of state said in a statement.
The advancing of shared objectives include mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses and diversify clean energy supply chains, the statement added.
