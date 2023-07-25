US special envoy for climate to visit India to advance shared objectives on clean energy, climate

CNBC TV18
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 25, 2023 10:08:19 AM IST (Published)

    The US special envoy for climate John Kerry will be meeting up with senior government officials in Delhi and then be travelling to Chennai to attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the US department of state said in a statement.

    The US special envoy for climate John Kerry will be travelling to India from July 25 to 29, to advance shared objectives on clean energy and climate between both countries.

    Kerry will be meeting up with senior government officials in Delhi and then be travelling to Chennai to attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the US department of state said in a statement.
    The advancing of shared objectives include mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses and diversify clean energy supply chains, the statement added.
    Also Read: Climate change likely changing colour of Earth's oceans: Study
