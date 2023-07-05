US Department of Energy calls for uniform calculation of carbon intensity, mutually recognised certification schemes

Dr Sunita Satyapal, Director-Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies Office and DOE Hydrogen Program Coordinator at the US Department of Energy, appreciated India's National Green Hydrogen Mission saying that with a comprehensive portfolio the US is looking at Hydrogen from diverse domestic resources.

Director-Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies Office and DOE Hydrogen Program Coordinator at the US Department of Energy, Dr Sunita Satyapal, has said that while every country sets its own goals of what carbon intensity should be, work on mutually recognised certification schemes should be the next step with so many countries partnering on Hydrogen.

Terming the determination of a common methodology of how to calculate carbon intensity as one of the highest priorities, she said that this could lead to harmonisation of standards. While pointing to the American method of including upstream emissions to calculate carbon intensity, she added that it was best for each country to decide its own strategy on inclusion of Blue Hydrogen, nuclear power and renewables in the calculation.

She further appreciated India's National Green Hydrogen Mission saying that with a comprehensive portfolio the US is looking at Hydrogen from diverse domestic resources. Describing the recently launched National Green Hydrogen strategy of the United States, she told CNBC-TV18 that the strategy includes Hydrogen in heavy duty transportation, super truck programs, Hydrogen fuel cell trucks as well as IC engines, where the focus is on low Nox emissions to help in infrastructure and build synergies.