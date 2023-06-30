US critical minerals mining challenges: What is government doing to mitigate these

Bringing mining back to the US will be a huge challenge owing to geographic limitations, the time required to bring new capacity to market and environmental or community concerns.

The US mining industry is currently navigating through a multitude of challenges that include environmental and climate change pressures, trade disputes stemming from geopolitics, uncertain demand, technological advancements, and a shortage of mining engineers. These obstacles are further compounded by a talent squeeze within the sector, primarily driven by the evolving nature of work, shifting preferences of workers, and the increasing importance placed on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

Of particular concern is the heavy reliance on imports for critical minerals . The United States is a net importer of at least 12 essential minerals, including Arsenic, utilized in semiconductors; Gallium, vital for integrated circuits and optical devices like LEDs; Graphite, employed in lubricants, batteries, and fuel cells; and Tantalum, predominantly used in electronic components such as capacitors and superalloys. Alarmingly, these minerals are entirely imported from China, creating vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Furthermore, there are an additional 31 critical minerals identified, with the US relying on imports for over 50 percent of its requirements. These "critical minerals" are nonfuel minerals or mineral materials deemed essential for the economic and national security of the United States. The current state of these supply chains underscores the need for strategic planning and a focus on bolstering domestic production capabilities.