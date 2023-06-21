CNBC TV18
UP's Ballia reports over 65 deaths, govt denies heatstroke as the reason

UP's Ballia reports over 65 deaths, govt denies heatstroke as the reason

UP's Ballia reports over 65 deaths, govt denies heatstroke as the reason
By Santia Gora  Jun 21, 2023 4:11:17 PM IST (Updated)

While Uttar Pradesh has reported over 120 deaths since then, Bihar has reported around 50 fatalities in the same time period. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha are also witnessing a severe heatwave for the last few days.

Around 68 people died in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh between June 15 and 19. It is being suspected that the deaths were a result of heatstroke. It was Ballia CMO Dr Diwakar Singh who said that many people have died in the hospital due to different reasons but the extreme heat aggravated their existing health conditions, thus resulting into these deaths.

The Uttar Pradesh government claimed that Dr Singh's statement was unverified and he was removed from his post. The state government also formed a committee to look into the matter which denied heatstroke as the reason behind these fatalities.
Dr KN Tewari, Director - Medical Care, Ballia, told media after inspecting Ballia District Hospital, "We inspected all the wards of the hospital. We have not found even a single case of heatstroke in the hospital. So it cannot be said that these deaths were a result of a heatstroke."
