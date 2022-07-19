As UK bakes in record 40°C heat, here’s how climate change is driving heatwaves across the globe

For the first time in history, UK’s Met Office has issued a ‘Red Warning’ for exceptional heat and forecast temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Monday and Tuesday.

However, this isn’t a one-off event as UK is expected to face heat more often as climate change continues to influence temperatures. As per climate experts, 40-degree days in the UK are now 10 times more likely than they would be “under a natural climate unaffected by human influence”.

The UK is not the only country to face extreme heat. Intense heatwaves have been scorching almost the entire world this year including parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia. Several countries have been affected by the heat and natural disaster arising from it.

Europe is burning too

Several parts of Europe are struggling with extreme heat and related events such as wildfires and floods. Huge wildfires broke across the southwest of the continent, which have caused hundreds of deaths, and seen thousands of people evacuated from their homes.

Large parts of the Iberian Peninsula have witnessed temperatures rising above 40°C (104 Fahrenheit) as firefighters battled wildfires across Spain and Portugal.

In Portugal, temperatures reached record highs up to 46°C, as hot conditions increased the risk of wildfires prompting the government to declare a ‘state of contingency.’

Around 1,500 firefighters were deployed to put out three wildfires raging for more than 48 hours in central and northern Portugal over the weekend.

In the French region of Gironde, more than 13,000 hectare of land was on fire and 15 of France’s 96 departments were listed on red alert and 51 on orange alert. More than 1,200 firefighters had been deployed in the Gironde region.

Météo France (national weather forecaster) has predicted temperatures of at least 40° C in the Atlantic coast of the country.

Meanwhile, southwestern Germany is also bracing for temperatures as high as 34° C on Wednesday. Germany's National Meteorological Service has predicted even higher temperatures for the next week.

Intense heatwave across the globe

In Tunisia, North Africa, heatwave and fires have damaged the country's grain crop. On July 13, the capital city of Tunis recorded temperature of 48° C (118 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking a 40-year record.

In Iran, temperatures reached a scorching 52° C (126 degrees Fahrenheit) in late June.

In China, the summer brought three heatwaves that buckled roads, melted tar, and popped off roof tiles.

The Shanghai Xujiahui Observatory recorded its highest temperature ever at 40.9° C (105 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 13, 2022.

Prolonged episodes of heatwaves scorched India and Pakistan in March and April.

India reported temperatures of between 45°C (113°F) and 50°C (122 °F) during the first heatwave which was followed by another heatwave at the end of April and early May, in which temperatures reached 43-46 °C.

Temperatures also hit 50°C in Pakistan which was 5°C to 8°C higher than normal, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Climate change behind the catastrophe

While heatwaves are shaped by complex local factors such as urbanisation and land use, scientists now believe climate change is making them worse and, in several areas, it is the main driver.

As per a UN report, climate scientists believe global warming is making extreme temperatures more common. As per Nikos Christidis, climate attribution scientist from UK, climate change has already influenced the likelihood of extreme temperatures.

For India and Pakistan, climate change has increased the probability of extreme heat events such as that in 2022 by a factor of about 30, as per a report by World Weather Attribution.

UN chief António Guterres has warned that “half of humanity is in the danger zone,” facing floods, droughts, extreme storms, and wildfires. As per Guterres, the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was already weak and after the COP26 last November, it has weakened further.

In a video message, addressing ministers from 40 nations in the city of Petersberg, Guterres said, “Nations continue to play the blame game instead of taking responsibility for our collective future.”