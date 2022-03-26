Traces of micro plastic found in blood for the first time: Report

A new study has found that 17 out of 22 healthy people tested had quantifiable amounts of plastic particles in their blood. This is the first time microplastics have been found in the human bloodstream.

According to a report by The Guardian. the scientists found traces of PET plastics that are generally used in drinking bottles in half the samples, while a third of the samples contained polystyrene, which is used for packaging of food and other products. A quarter of the samples had polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags and carriers.

Microplastics are very small particles usually less than 5 mm in length. They have been identified as a major source of marine pollution and are frequently ingested by aquatic wildlife and humans.

Plastic products such as plastic bags, bottles, containers, packaging, etc., are dumped in the rivers or water bodies where they break down. Industry experts believe that by 2050, we will be producing three times as much plastic as we do today on volume basis. As per the World Economic Forum , by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the world's oceans.

The new research adapted existing techniques to detect and analyse particles as small as 0.0007mm. Some of the samples contained even two or three types of plastic. Researchers tested for background levels of microplastics using blank samples.

Prof Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, acknowledged that the amount and type of plastic varied considerably between the blood samples.

“Our study is the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood, it’s a breakthrough result,” he said to the Guardian.

More work is needed and on extended research with greater sample size, he added. But the findings are substantial enough to be concerned.

The concerning questions are what is the impact of plastics on the body? Do the particles remain in the body? Do they get transported to certain organs, such as getting past the blood-brain barrier? And are these levels of microplastic sufficient to trigger disease? These questions need to be urgently answered, Prof Vethahaak added.

Currently, it is not clear how long plastics stay in the body and what kind of harm do they cause.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had also said that there’s insufficient information at the moment to draw firm conclusions about how toxic microplastics in blood are.