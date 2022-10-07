Toxic air particles found in organs of unborn babies: Study

By CNBCTV18.com

A new study has revealed that critical organs of infants still in the womb are filled with toxic air pollutants. Carbon particles breathed in by mothers were found in the liver, lungs and brains of unborn babies still in the womb. The new discovery highlights the incredibly high toll that air pollution carries on the body, both long-term and short.

The pollutants are passed on to the babies through the bloodstream of the mother into the placenta and then to the infant’s organs. The particles were observed in babies as early as the first trimester. The study was published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.

While polluted air has long been linked to birth complications like increased miscarriages, premature births, and low birth weights, the new study reveals how exactly polluted air affects babies physiologically.

“What we have shown for the first time is that black carbon air pollution nanoparticles not only get into the first and second trimester placenta but then also find their way into the organs of the developing foetus, including the liver and lungs,” said Professor Paul Fowler at University of Aberdeen and one of the co-authors of the study.

The presence of pollutants in the bodies of infants can have lifelong health consequences. The study is the latest in a list of new revelatory research that highlights that air pollution can have drastic health consequences that are more far-reaching than just respiratory health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently updated its air pollution guideline, but nearly 90 percent of the world lives in areas with air pollution far above the recommended levels. In India alone, which according to the University of Chicago's Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report is the most polluted country in the world, the government’s own air quality standards are far lax than the WHO recommended guidelines, leading to millions being exposed to dangerous levels of pollutants.