Top fashion brands Prada, Fendi Zara, H&M have hand in destroying Amazon rainforest: Study

Some of the world’s top fashion brands like Prada and Zara may be contributing to destroying the Amazon rainforest and the haute leather goods they produce may be responsible for that.

A report by supply chain research firm Stand.earth, released on November 29, found that brands like LVMH, Prada, Zara, Coach, H&M, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Teva, UGG and Fendi are sourcing their leather from manufacturers that have links to Amazon deforestation.

“If you’re wearing leather shoes, a leather belt or carrying a leather handbag, it’s highly likely that it was made from cowhide that contributed to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest,” climate justice non-profit organisation Slow Factory wrote in the report for which it collaborated with Stand.earth.

The study does not prove a direct link between each fashion brand and Amazon deforestation. Most of the brands surveyed have policies to refrain from engaging with supply chains that contribute to deforestation. Yet, these brands collaborated with tanneries and manufacturers that have links with cows raised on the rainforest land, the report found.

According to The Guardian, over 50 brands have supply chain links with JBS, the largest leather exporter of Brazil, which is known to engage with Amazon farmers linked with illegal deforestation.

The Stand.earth report has analysed 84 companies, and said 23 fashion brands had explicit policies on deforestation and are probably violating their own policies.

“With a third of companies surveyed having some kind of policy in place,

The cattle industry is one of the leading causes of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rose to a 12-year high in 2020, data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space (INPE) showed.

While the rate of destruction decreased slightly between 2004 and 2012, it soared 92 percent since Jair Bolsonaro took over as President of Brazil in January 2019, Time magazine reported.

Bolsonaro, a powerful supporter of agribusiness, has allowed exploitation of the Amazon for business by sacking key environmental officials, slashing enforcement and serving notices to non-profit organisation like World Wildlife Fund.

Researchers at Stand.earth hope that the fashion industry will be inspired by the study to take action.

“In this time of climate emergency, if the fashion industry wants to be relevant, this is the opportunity,” Angeline Robertson, one of researchers in the study, told The Guardian.

Céline Semaan, Co-Founder of Slow Factory, said brands should invest in other alternatives that are not extractive.

“At the end of the day, we have to find other solutions and other alternative leathers that are not animal-based and that are not plastic-based,” The Guardian quoted Semaan as saying.

