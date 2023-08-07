Tiger population a matter of concern in some parts of India

"The tiger population is increasing at a rate of 6 percent per annum in India when consistently sampled areas are compared," Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 20, 2023. Now, what are the challenges ahead with regards to the tiger population in India?

On a fateful night in April this year, a 53-year-old woman from a district in Maharashtra made the decision to seek relief from the sweltering heat by sleeping outside her home. Little did she know that this seemingly innocuous choice would lead to a tragic encounter with a tiger, resulting in her untimely demise. According to a report from the Hindustan Times, this harrowing incident took place near Saoli, situated adjacent to the Tadoba tiger reserve in Maharashtra – a state boasting the fourth largest tiger population in the nation.

With incidents like this emerging sporadically, the recent surge in the tiger population has raised significant concerns among authorities in various regions of the country. The growing number of such occurrences has prompted heightened awareness about the delicate balance between human activities and the thriving tiger population.

India sees rise in tiger population

India harbours almost 75 percent of the world’s wild tiger population, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a report last week. The upper limit of the tiger population is estimated to be 3,925 and the average number is 3,682 tigers.

This was as per an analysis done by the Wildlife Institute of India — from both camera-trapped and non-camera-trapped tiger presence areas. India had launched Project Tiger 50 years ago in 1973 when the count was just 268.

"The tiger population is increasing at a rate of 6 percent per annum in India when consistently sampled areas are compared," Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, another press release from the government said in April 2023 that a report on the Status of Tigers in India indicated a growth in the tiger population to 3,167 from 2,226 — a 42 rise increase in the number of tigers since 2014 . In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released an interim estimation of 3,167 tigers. India had 2,967 tigers in 2018.

"The reason for the increase in tiger population in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra was an increase in the area surveyed in 2022 compared to 2018, but that is not a bad thing," Anish Andheria, chief executive officer of Wildlife Conservation Trust, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying

Skewed tiger population a concern

As per the "All India Tiger Estimation -2022", the largest tiger population of 785 is in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka (563) and Uttarakhand (560), and Maharashtra (444). "However, certain regions, such as the Western Ghats, experienced localised declines, necessitating targeted monitoring and conservation efforts," the government said on July 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, "some states, including Mizoram, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, have reported disquieting trends with small tiger populations." Also, as per the " Status of Tigers 2022 " report, the local tiger population has become extinct in several areas including Tiger Reserves like Kawal, Satkosia and Sahyadri.

Moreover, All-India Tiger Estimate (AITE) report released by the Environment Ministry showed that one-fifth of India’s tiger area, spanning 16 tiger reserves, harbours only 25 — or less than one per cent — of India’s tigar population, the Indian Express reported.

Since its inception, the Project Tiger has expanded from nine tiger reserves covering 18,278 km2 to 53 reserves covering 75,796 km2, which account

for 2.3 percent of India’s land area.

What are the concerns over rising tiger population

Experts told news agency PTI that the rising tiger population, which has also brought in light the development versus ecology debate, is cause for celebration and also a concern.

They said the rise in tiger population has come with increasing human interference in wildlife corridors, thinning prey density, a worsening quality of India’s forest cover and changes in policies, all of which can offset the gains.

It is feared that an increase in the tiger population might lead to an increase in tigers' propensity to stray into human habitats. Meanwhile, farmers in some areas expressed concerns about tigers straying to their agricultural field.

Animals' natural tendency to move out of their native area is affected when infrastructure like highways, railways, mines, fenced resorts, and orchards become barriers to dispersal within corridors.

Another problem is the forest area. The nature of forests has changed in some areas too. As per an Indian Today report, when the country had 40,000 tigers in the wild at the end of the 19th century, a larger part of India was covered by forests.

Wildlife conservationist Prerna Bindra told PTI that over the last few years, the legal framework is being "diluted". She cited the recently proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, or "passing of detrimental development projects in protected areas, mining in tiger habitats, and projects like the Ken Betwa river link in Panna tiger reserve".

"Human-tiger conflict usually happens when tiger prey is depleted and there is no place for tigers to disperse (corridors are lost). Also, conflict happens when humans venture into forests that hold a high density of tigers," scientist and former Wildlife Institute of India dean Y V Jhala said.

Steps taken to tackle the issue

Qamar Qureshi, senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, said corrective measures are being taken. "We have to think of development in an ecological sense. While making highways, we are now thinking of creating safe passageways for tigers and other animals to pass through. It is already happening at several places in India,” Qureshi said was quoted by PTI as saying.

Moreover, a government report on 50 years of Project Tiger noted that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has ensured any land use change in a tiger corridor likely to have a barrier effect requires approval from the National Board of Wildlife.