This military institute in Pune is India's first to turn carbon negative

Pune-based College of Military Engineering (CME) announced on Thursday that it has become India’s first carbon-negative garrison with the commissioning of a 5-megawatt (MW) solar power plant. The new solar plant will enhance the total solar power capacity of CME to 7 MW.

The College of Military Engineering started the journey to become carbon-negative in 2021 with the establishment of a 2-megawatt solar power plant that efficiently fulfilled their energy demands. In its second phase, the recent 5 MW solar power plant's commissioning stands as a pivotal moment in realising the objectives outlined in the ‘National Solar Mission’ initiated by the Central government.

What is carbon negative?

The term ‘carbon negative’ signifies an entity's capacity to emit fewer carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) greenhouse gases than it removes. In essence, achieving carbon negativity involves offsetting more carbon through processes like carbon capture, sequestration and avoidance than an entity introduces into the environment.

The CME was established in 1948 and it trains officers of all ranks from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

In an official statement, the CME highlighted the substantial savings of Rs 6.5 crore annually on electricity consumption with the commissioning of a new solar plant. The plant has also been integrated with the Maharashtra State Electricity Grid. This integration allows the power generated at the CME to be shared with important institutions such as the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, Command Hospital Pune, Military Hospital Khadki and Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Khadki near Pune. This strategic step aligns with the National Clean Air Programme's goals by lessening reliance on conventional thermal power plants.

An Impressive Feat

Describing this achievement as “an impressive feat,” a CME statement mentioned that the institution's newfound carbon-negative status is a first of its kind in India. This milestone holds great significance, especially considering India's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, as declared during the Glasgow COP26.

As India pushes for more renewable energy sources in line with sustainable development goals, the shift toward renewable energy becomes more apparent. A recent report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that 40 percent of the country's total installed electricity capacity originates from non-fossil fuel sources, with solar energy leading the way. Even the Ministry of Defence is taking steps towards sustainability, initiating projects across the armed forces to make them self-reliant energy producers.

Globally, the military sector is responsible for about 5.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions , according to the 2022 Conflict and Environment Observatory report.