Tennis ball-sized hailstones lash northern Rajasthan, IMD predicts heavy rain in India for next 3-4 days

As the heatwaves subsided in the country, several parts received heavy rainfall accompanied with hailstorm and thunderstorm on Wednesday. Western Disturbance wreaked havoc in Kolha village, situated in Humangarh region of northern Rajasthan. Residents were left astounded as tennis ball-sized hailstones pelted down from the sky.

Witnesses described the intensity of the hailstones, noting their size and weight, as they relentlessly pounded the area. Besides, several districts of Jammu & Kashmir also received heavy rainfall earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh, North Haryana, northeast Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe. It predicted rainfall for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on May 24 and 25, while sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive rainfall from May 24 to 26, IMD said.

In another warning, the weather forecast department predicted hailstorm for Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, while Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are likely to receive the same on May 24 and 25.

The IMD also said that dust storm may occur over parts of Rajasthan from May 24 to 26.

"Heatwave has ended in entire India today. From today temperature will decrease and it will be cloudy. We have issued Orange Alert for hailstorms, storms and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the hilly areas for the next 2-3 days. There are chances of storms in East India as well," IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said, as quoted by ANI news agency.

The IMD has further predicted moderate to intense convection with possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds in parts of the country during next 3-4 days.

"Recent satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection with possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana adjoining West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, west Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Tripura, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe and interior Tamil Nadu during next 3-4 hours." IMD said in a recent tweet.