English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsTennis ball sized hailstones lash northern Rajasthan, IMD predicts heavy rain in India for next 3 4 days

Tennis ball-sized hailstones lash northern Rajasthan, IMD predicts heavy rain in India for next 3-4 days

Tennis ball-sized hailstones lash northern Rajasthan, IMD predicts heavy rain in India for next 3-4 days
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  May 25, 2023 1:59:52 AM IST (Published)

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh, North Haryana, North East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe. It predicted rainfall for Punjab, Harayana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on May 24 and 25, while Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive rainfall from May 24 to 26, IMD said.

As the heatwaves subsided in the country, several parts received heavy rainfall accompanied with hailstorm and thunderstorm on Wednesday. Western Disturbance wreaked havoc in Kolha village, situated in Humangarh region of northern Rajasthan. Residents were left astounded as tennis ball-sized hailstones pelted down from the sky.

Witnesses described the intensity of the hailstones, noting their size and weight, as they relentlessly pounded the area. Besides, several districts of Jammu & Kashmir also received heavy rainfall earlier in the day.  
Earlier in the day, IMD predicted heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh, North Haryana, northeast Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe. It predicted rainfall for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on May 24 and 25, while sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive rainfall from May 24 to 26, IMD said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X