Tennis ball-sized hailstones lash northern Rajasthan, IMD predicts heavy rain in India for next 3-4 days

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh, North Haryana, North East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe. It predicted rainfall for Punjab, Harayana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on May 24 and 25, while Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive rainfall from May 24 to 26, IMD said.

As the heatwaves subsided in the country, several parts received heavy rainfall accompanied with hailstorm and thunderstorm on Wednesday. Western Disturbance wreaked havoc in Kolha village, situated in Humangarh region of northern Rajasthan. Residents were left astounded as tennis ball-sized hailstones pelted down from the sky.

Witnesses described the intensity of the hailstones, noting their size and weight, as they relentlessly pounded the area. Besides, several districts of Jammu & Kashmir also received heavy rainfall earlier in the day.

Insanity of the Western Disturbance!!!Tennis ball size #hailstorm in Kolha village in #Humangarh in Northern Rajasthan this evening! pic.twitter.com/0bYINJ7N0s — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 24, 2023

