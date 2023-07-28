Telangana Rains: Schools and colleges shut today, check which areas are on alert

The IMD predicted moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers in several parts of Telangana on Friday.

Heavy rains will continue to batter Telangana on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert in most part of the state. In the wake of heavy rainfall warning, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday (July 28).

Alert in these Telangana districts today

Moderate to heavy Rain in these areas: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet.

Light to moderate rains in these districts: Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar

Record rainfall in Telangana

Record rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state in last two days. In its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall, the report added.

Casualties in rain-related incidents in Telangana

As many as eight people died due to torrential rainfall in the state in past four days. Official sources told PTI eight persons have died in rain-related incidents since July 22.

The state has been witnessing rainfall over the last week and the downpour has been heavy to very heavy during the past few days, paralysing normal life at several places.

On Thursday, videos shared on social media platform showed NH-163 bridge in Mulugu submerged following incessant rainfall in the city.