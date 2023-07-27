Telangana rains: 80 tourists rescued at Mutyala Dhara waterfall, bridge in Mulugu submerged — Watch video

As many as 80 tourists, who were stranded at Mutyala Dhara waterfall in Mulugu district of Telangana, were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) early Thursday. Police said a boy suffered "minor scorpion bite", while 90 percent of "tourists' health is fine".

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Mulugu district said, "We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated." The SP also shared a video on on his Twitter handle, showing morning visuals of the site.

Telangana weather forecast today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, in several many districts the state. Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet,Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts may see extremely heavy rainfall.

An orange alert, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy rain, was issued in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri districts of Telangana

A yellow alert, indicating possibility of heavy rainfall, was issued in Adilabad, Jagityal, Rajanna, Sirsilla, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana.

Mulugu submerged, dams and canals likely to overflow

Meanwhile, part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu was submerged due to incessant rainfall in the city, causing problems to the commuters.

On Wednesday, 60 families in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district were shifted to relief camps, while low-lying areas were inundated at several places in Telangana as rains continued to lash the state. Rivulets and other streams were in spate, causing damage to roads and disruption of road links between villages in some places.

Several reports showed a woman being washed away while crossing an overflowing stream in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

"The Chief Secretary directed the District Collectors and police officers to step up vigil and be on high alert as the Met department has warned of heavy rains in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours," the official release said on Wednesday.

Santhi Kumari warned on Wednesday that many projects, ponds, dams and canals in Godavari basin are already flowing at full water level and that they are likely to overflow due to heavy rains in the next two days. "People in low-lying areas and flood-prone areas should be shifted to safer places," she said.