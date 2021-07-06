Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • environment>
    • Sustainability key to consumer choices in FMCG sector, but so is brand: Survey

    Sustainability key to consumer choices in FMCG sector, but so is brand: Survey

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Survey covered consumer behaviour across three products -- coffee, soaps and socks.

    Sustainability key to consumer choices in FMCG sector, but so is brand: Survey
    Consumers consider the sustainability factor while purchasing items  in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) sector. A recent survey by Mintel showed that consumers do appreciate the sustainability factor, but often not at the expense of quality or brand. The survey by Mintel was conducted across 16 countries -- Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, the UK, and the US -- and measures consumer behaviour and attitude towards climate change. 
    The survey measured how much importance consumers placed on sustainability when choosing three FMCG products --  coffee, soaps and socks.
    A significant portion of consumers said they would choose a product over another just for the packaging. Only 31 percent of consumers said they would choose one brand of coffee over another if "it comes in minimal or recyclable packaging." For soaps, the number of respondents who saw the importance on minimal packaging was 35 percent; while for socks, the figure was 31 percent.
    Apart from packaging, consumers also paid attention to the product's effect on the environment. Thirty percent of respondents claimed that coffee being produced in an environmentally friendly way was the most important factor when it came to choosing a brand. Forty three percent of respondents said they would go for soaps that did not contain chemicals that would harm the environment while 33 percent of respondents said they would buy socks that did not contain harmful material like synthetic microfibres or dyes.
    Apart from one or two sustainability factors, the survey also found that most consumers were worried about climate change, air quality and plastic pollution. Despite the increased focus on sustainability, a substantial proportion of consumers stated that the brand or quality of their coffee is of overriding importance. While 36 percent of the people surveyed said the quality of the coffee mattered the most, 35 percent of the respondents said that they would choose a brand that they had bought earlier.
     
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Less than 50% Indians troubled by climate change: Survey 

    Next Article

    Consumers still optimistic about averting climate change crisis: Survey

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors316.90 -29.20 -8.44
    Gland3,402.00 -86.50 -2.48
    Tech Mahindra1,049.55 -25.10 -2.34
    TCS3,262.30 -58.70 -1.77
    Coal India147.50 -2.40 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,050.05 -24.75 -2.30
    TCS3,262.35 -59.20 -1.78
    Maruti Suzuki7,511.85 -85.75 -1.13
    Reliance2,125.95 -23.95 -1.11
    Sun Pharma673.25 -7.20 -1.06
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors316.90 -29.20 -8.44
    Gland3,402.00 -86.50 -2.48
    Tech Mahindra1,049.55 -25.10 -2.34
    TCS3,262.30 -58.70 -1.77
    Coal India147.50 -2.40 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,050.05 -24.75 -2.30
    TCS3,262.35 -59.20 -1.78
    Maruti Suzuki7,511.85 -85.75 -1.13
    Reliance2,125.95 -23.95 -1.11
    Sun Pharma673.25 -7.20 -1.06

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.54250.24250.33
    Euro-Rupee88.20100.08800.10
    Pound-Rupee102.86300.01100.01
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67430.00480.72
    View More