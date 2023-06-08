Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, a week after usual onset date: IMD

The southwest monsoon usually sets over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of around seven days. Last month, the met department had said the monsoon could arrive in the southern state by June 4

The southwest monsoon finally hit India on Thursday, June 8. Kerala recorded an onset of the southwest monsoon on Thursday, a week after its usual expected June 1 date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Earlier meteorologists had said that Cyclone Biparjoy was affecting the monsoon's intensity and that its onset over the southern state would be "mild".

"The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today," the IMD in a statement said.

The southwest monsoon usually sets over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of around seven days. Last month, the Met department had said the monsoon could arrive in the southern state by June 4.

Meanwhile, Skymet had predicted the onset of monsoon over Kerala on June 7, with an error margin of three days.

The monsoon onset date over Kerala has varied widely over the last 150 years, the earliest being May 11 in 1918 and the most delayed being June 18 in 1972, according to IMD data.

Last year, the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29, and on June 3 in the year before that. In 2020, it arrived on June 1. The last time it arrived on June 8 was in 2019 and the year prior to that it arrived earlier on May 29.

Meanwhile, IMD also said that temperature is likely to increase up to 42 degrees Celsius in northwest India. Also, heatwave conditions are prevailing over northwest India, east UP, east India, the IMD said.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India. However, a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala is usually associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai.

Scientists say a delayed onset of monsoon over Kerala also does not affect the total rainfall over the country during the season.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

Northwest India is expected to see normal to below-normal rainfall. East and northeast, central, and south peninsula are expected to receive normal rainfall at 94-106 per cent of the long-period average.

Rainfall less than 90 percent of the long-period average is considered 'deficient', between 90 percent and 95 percent is 'below normal', between 105 percent and 110 percent is 'above normal' and more than 100 percent is 'excess' precipitation.

Normal rainfall is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area relying on it. It is also crucial for replenishing reservoirs critical for drinking water, apart from power generation across the country.

Rainfed agriculture accounts for about 40 percent of the country's total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

With PTI inputs

Also Read: How does Cyclone Biparjoy get its name and where it is headed to