Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, a week after usual onset date: IMD

The southwest monsoon usually sets over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of around seven days. Last month, the met department had said the monsoon could arrive in the southern state by June 4

The southwest monsoon finally hit India on Thursday, June 8. Kerala recorded an onset of the southwest monsoon on Thursday, a week after its usual expected June 1 date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Earlier meteorologists had said that Cyclone Biparjoy was affecting the monsoon's intensity and that its onset over the southern state would be "mild".

"The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today," the IMD in a statement said.