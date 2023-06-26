homeenvironment NewsSouthwest monsoon covers 80% of India, nationwide deficit at 23%: IMD

Southwest monsoon covers 80% of India, nationwide deficit at 23%: IMD

CNBCTV 18
1 Min Read

By Manisha Gupta  Jun 26, 2023 6:35:13 PM IST (Published)

While conditions remain favorable for further advancement, the nation's overall rainfall stands at 23 percent below normal.

The Southwest monsoon has made substantial progress, covering around 80 percent of India, according to KS Hosalikar, the Deputy Director General of Meteorology at the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD). While conditions remain favorable for further advancement, the nation's overall rainfall stands at 23 percent below normal.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Hosalikar said that the IMD expects heavy rainfall over the next 3-4 days in the entire Konkan region, encompassing Mumbai and Thane.
According to Hosalikar, despite heavy rains in the last couple of days, the state of Maharashtra is currently facing a rainfall deficit of 70 percent.
Also Read: After six decades, monsoon covers Mumbai and Delhi together
He added that Central India is currently experiencing a monsoon deficit of 60 percent, Southern India is grappling with a monsoon deficit of 58 percent, North East region of India is experiencing a monsoon deficit of 18 percent, while the North West region of India has witnessed surplus rainfall of 37 percent thanks to cyclone Biparjoy.
Watch video for entire conversation.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

India monsoonMonsoon

Recommended Articles

View All

World Drug Day | The fight against drugs — here's why it needs a multi-pronged effort

Jun 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business

Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways

Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study

Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read