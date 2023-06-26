CNBC TV18
Southwest monsoon covers 80% of India, nationwide deficit at 23%: IMD

Southwest monsoon covers 80% of India, nationwide deficit at 23%: IMD

By Manisha Gupta  Jun 26, 2023 6:35:13 PM IST (Published)

While conditions remain favorable for further advancement, the nation's overall rainfall stands at 23 percent below normal.

The Southwest monsoon has made substantial progress, covering around 80 percent of India, according to KS Hosalikar, the Deputy Director General of Meteorology at the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD). While conditions remain favorable for further advancement, the nation's overall rainfall stands at 23 percent below normal.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Hosalikar said that the IMD expects heavy rainfall over the next 3-4 days in the entire Konkan region, encompassing Mumbai and Thane.
According to Hosalikar, despite heavy rains in the last couple of days, the state of Maharashtra is currently facing a rainfall deficit of 70 percent.
Also Read: After six decades, monsoon covers Mumbai and Delhi together
He added that Central India is currently experiencing a monsoon deficit of 60 percent, Southern India is grappling with a monsoon deficit of 58 percent, North East region of India is experiencing a monsoon deficit of 18 percent, while the North West region of India has witnessed surplus rainfall of 37 percent thanks to cyclone Biparjoy.
Watch video for entire conversation.
