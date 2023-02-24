South Central Railway zone completes electrification of 90km stretch in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 636 crore

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) executed the project and it was completely funded by the Indian Railways.

The South Central Railway zone has has completed the electrification and doubling works of a 90km stretch from Gooty to Dharmavaram at Rs 636 crore. This project will result in decongesting and enhancing connectivity in the southern states.

The zone achieved this milestone after the doubling and electrification of railway tracks between the Dharmavaram and Chigicherla srction

"The Gooty–Dharmavaram doubling project is a vital rail link in Andhra Pradesh and acts as a gateway to other South Indian states. This line serves as one of the important routes connecting both the Telugu states with Bengaluru and beyond," an official said in a press note.

According to the statement, the newly-doubled and electrified stretch will ease congestion on a saturated but vital section, enabling running of more passenger and freight trains towards Bengaluru and beyond.

"It will also help in increasing the average speed of trains in this section, while also aiding in the socio-economic development of the region with enhanced train connectivity," the official added.

