20 solar trees installed in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to generate electricity worth Rs 1.25 crore a year

Ever heard of trees generating power? You can now find such solar-powered trees in gardens and other public places of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Read on to know more about these trees, how much electricity they generate, and more.

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has set up 20 solar-powered trees in the city to generate electricity under the Smart City initiative.

"As many as 20 solar trees have been set up in gardens and other public places. This will generate electricity throughout the year, which we will sell to the Gujarat government's electricity company Torrent Power," Jaswant Bhai Patel, the chairman of the civic body's standing committee, said.

Patel said that every tree will generate 4,660 units of electricity every day. "Just 20 solar trees will generate electricity worth Rs 1.25 crore throughout the year," he said, adding that the civic body will continue to do something in the direction to promote green energy.

The solar tree has a sunflower-like shape at the top, and each 'petal' has a solar panel. "This tree also gives shade because the sunflower has 15 to 20 large 'petals', which have a solar panel each," Patel said.

The civic body's standing committee chairman said the solar trees also add to the beautification of the city and be a great benefit to the environment as they will help in reducing carbon emissions.