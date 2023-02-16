Snow leopard spotted for the first time in Uttarakhand's Darma valley

A snow leopard has been sighted for the first time at a height of about 11,120 feet in the Darma valley in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district by a team of explorers.

In a remarkable development, a snow leopard has been sighted for the first time at an altitude of about 11,120 feet in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The sighting was made by a team of explorers who were in search of high-Himalayan fauna in the Darma valley.

The snow leopard was spotted in a snowy terrain above the Dar village on February 6, according to Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Mohan Dagare.

The team of explorers was able to capture the snow leopard in their camera from a distance of about 20 metres. This is the first time that a snow leopard has been found in these altitudes, according to Dagare.

Snow leopards are typically found at a height of more than 12,000 feet, while Dar village is located at nearly 11,120 feet.

The DFO believes that the animal might have descended from its normal habitat due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches. Snow leopards were previously spotted in the Nanda Devi range of the Garhwal Himalayas, parts of Himachal Pradesh, and the Ladakh region, he added.

Also known as the Ounce, the snow leopard is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List. This sighting is a significant milestone in the conservation of this elusive and endangered species. Snow leopards are one of the most endangered big cats in the world, with an estimated population of around 4,000 to 6,500 individuals left in the wild.

The sighting is a testament to the efforts being made to protect the natural habitats of these magnificent creatures. The Uttarakhand government has taken several initiatives to protect the snow leopard, including setting up protected areas, engaging in community-based conservation, and promoting eco-tourism. The sighting of a snow leopard in the Darma valley is a testament to the success of these initiatives.

The discovery of the snow leopard in the Pithoragarh district has generated excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. It is hoped that this sighting will lead to further research and conservation efforts for the snow leopard and its habitat in the region.

With increased efforts, it is possible to secure the future of this majestic animal and preserve the biodiversity of the Himalayan region for generations to come.

