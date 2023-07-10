Skymet predicts rains in J&K for next 24 hours; light showers expected in Delhi, NCR

In an interview with CNBC-TV8, Mahesh Palawat, VP- Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather shared valuable insights regarding the rainfall patterns in different regions of India.

In recent days, torrential downpours have pounded the northern states and southern regions of India, resulting in waterlogging and flooding in several states. As a result, states have announced school and college closures, while also advising businesses to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for their employees due to disrupted transportation and congested roads. The National Capital Region of Delhi experienced waterlogged roads in various areas because of heavy rainfall within the past 48 hours.

Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala are among the states grappling with widespread flooding due to intense rainfall . Numerous areas in these states have been inundated because of heavy downpours.

Palawat said Jammu and Kashmir can expect the continuation of rains for the next 24 hours. This forecast indicates that the region may experience precipitation during this period, contributing to the ongoing rainy conditions.

In contrast, Palawat stated that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are unlikely to witness heavy rainfall over the coming days. It will provide some relief to residents and authorities who have been grappling with the impact of monsoon showers in the area.

Talking about agri and economy perspective, he said, “Rain, which used to take place in a span of 3-4 days is happening in a span of 24 hours-8-10 hours nowadays. So, we can say that the intensity of extreme weather events or frequency of extreme weather events has increased.”

Moving on to Bihar and Jharkhand, Palawat mentioned the possibility of patchy rainfall in these states. This indicates that while these regions may experience intermittent rain showers, it may not be consistently heavy or widespread.

