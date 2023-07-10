CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsSkymet predicts rains in J&K for next 24 hours; light showers expected in Delhi, NCR

Skymet predicts rains in J&K for next 24 hours; light showers expected in Delhi, NCR

Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo  Jul 10, 2023 5:16:44 PM IST (Published)

In an interview with CNBC-TV8, Mahesh Palawat, VP- Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather shared valuable insights regarding the rainfall patterns in different regions of India.

In recent days, torrential downpours have pounded the northern states and southern regions of India, resulting in waterlogging and flooding in several states. As a result, states have announced school and college closures, while also advising businesses to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for their employees due to disrupted transportation and congested roads. The National Capital Region of Delhi experienced waterlogged roads in various areas because of heavy rainfall within the past 48 hours.

Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala are among the states grappling with widespread flooding due to intense rainfall. Numerous areas in these states have been inundated because of heavy downpours.
In an interview with CNBC-TV8, Mahesh Palawat, VP- Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, shared valuable insights regarding the rainfall patterns in different regions of India.
Palawat said Jammu and Kashmir can expect the continuation of rains for the next 24 hours. This forecast indicates that the region may experience precipitation during this period, contributing to the ongoing rainy conditions.
In contrast, Palawat stated that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are unlikely to witness heavy rainfall over the coming days. It will provide some relief to residents and authorities who have been grappling with the impact of monsoon showers in the area.
Talking about agri and economy perspective, he said, “Rain, which used to take place in a span of 3-4 days is happening in a span of 24 hours-8-10 hours nowadays. So, we can say that the intensity of extreme weather events or frequency of extreme weather events has increased.”
Moving on to Bihar and Jharkhand, Palawat mentioned the possibility of patchy rainfall in these states. This indicates that while these regions may experience intermittent rain showers, it may not be consistently heavy or widespread.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live weather updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X