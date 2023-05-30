English
    Climate activists storm Shell's shareholder meeting in London

    A Shell spokesperson said the climate protestors were "not interested in constructive engagement".

    Climate activists have been staging protests against policies or projects of countries or companies that harm the environment or to spread awareness about climate change. Recently, climate protestors stormed the annual shareholder meeting of Shell in London, with security stepping in to protect the members of the board.

    Around a dozen protestors sang, "Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more," as they called for the company to stop producing fossil fuels, as Shell's Chief Executive Wael Sawan and Chairman Andrew Mackenzie watched.
    The security had to form a human chain on stage to shield Sawan as well as the company directors after the group attempted to storm the stage.
