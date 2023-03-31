Several areas in Mumbai to face 15% water cut for a month from today: BMC

According to a BMC statement, this drop in water supply will be implemented across Mumbai to fix a hole in a crucial supply tunnel. "Water has been leaking from the tunnel after it was recently punctured in Thane while digging a borewell," reads the statement.

Several areas in Mumbai’s island city and suburban belt will face a 15 percent water cut for 30 days starting March 31 (Friday), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, its Bhandup water complex, which takes care of 65 percent of the total water supplied to Mumbai, receives about 75 percent of its supply through this 15-km-long tunnel that has a diameter of 5,500 mm.

"This tunnel got punctured in Thane due to digging of a borewell and water is leaking on a large scale. It is necessary to isolate the tunnel completely for repairs and use an alternate transmission system for bringing water to Bhandup, during repairs period," said the BMC release.

The corporation said that the water supply to Mumbai and its suburbs will get affected during the switching over of transmission systems and repairs. Therefore, it has decided to impose a water cut of up to 15 percent, said the civic body.

The BMC also appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and co-operate with it.

