    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeenvironment News

    Today is National Forest Martyrs Day — here's the history, significance and all you need to know

    Today is National Forest Martyrs Day — here's the history, significance and all you need to know

    Today is National Forest Martyrs Day — here's the history, significance and all you need to know
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    National Forest Martyrs Day: The Ministry of Environment chose September 11 as the day to mark National Forest Martyrs Day in 2013 as it was the anniversary of the Khejarli Massacre (1730).

    September 11 is marked as National Forest Martyrs Day in India every year. The day is observed to pay tribute to the numerous activists who have laid down their lives to protect jungles, forests and wildlife across India.
    The day sees participation from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, educational societies and institutions across the country to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the forests, trees and environment at large.
    History
    The Ministry of Environment chose September 11 as the day to mark National Forest Martyrs Day in 2013 as it was the anniversary of the Khejarli Massacre (1730). The massacre took place in the Kingdom of Marwar when Maharaja Abhai Singh Rathore wanted to cut down trees near the Bishnoi village of Khejarli.
    As one of the commandments of the Bishnois is to not cut down any green trees, the villagers had pleaded with the representatives of the king to not cut down the trees near the village.
    ALSO READ:  World Nature Conservation Day 2022: History, significance and theme
    After refusing to stand down or pay a bribe to the king’s soldiers, the villagers led by a woman named Amrita Devi Bishnoi hugged the trees to shield them with their bodies. Announcing that they would rather die, the soldiers beheaded Devi along with her family and several other villagers.
    Other Bishnoi communities nearby sent people to support the Kherjali struggle, and 363 Bishnoi villagers were killed while protecting the trees. Abhai Singh travelled to the village to offer his apology. He proclaimed an edict that prevented the killing of animals and cutting of trees near all Bishnoi villages, and the village came to be known as Khejarli after the Khejri trees that the villagers laid their lives down to protect.
    Significance
    The passive resistance inspired many activists afterwards including the more famous Chipko Movement, where villagers would hug trees in a similar manner to the Bishnoi to prevent government logging in the 1970s.
    ALSO READ:  Indonesia Independence Day: History, significance and celebrations
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Chipko movementenvironment activistministry of environment and forests

    Next Article

    World EV Day | CNBC-TV18 decodes how electric mobility rapidly evolved over last 3 years

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng