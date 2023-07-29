Tigers play a vital role in our ecosystem, and International Tiger Day serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding them and their habitats. According to the latest national tiger census, India is home to at least 3,167 tigers.

International Tiger Day is observed today. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the protection of tigers. To mark this special occasion, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a 15-foot-tall tiger structure in Odisha's Puri. The sand sculpture shows a tiger and its cub lying on the beach, with the message that reads “Save us to save the environment.” The purpose of this artwork is to call attention to the crucial need for protecting these majestic creatures in their natural environments.

The incredible sand art was shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter. People, in the comments section, commended Pattnaik's outstanding skills in making this powerful piece,

#WATCH | Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 15-foot tall tiger on the occasion of World Tiger Day, in Puri. (28.07) pic.twitter.com/XJDCR2Iaf9 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

Tragically, tigers are facing the threat of extinction. Over a century ago, there were around 100,000 wild tigers wandering Asia, but today there are less than 3,900 tigers left, living in only 4% of their original habitat. Half of the surviving wild tigers reside in India, which has the world's highest tiger population.

Recognising the urgency to protect these magnificent animals, the Government of India took action in 1973 by launching 'Project Tiger' under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The project's primary objective was to ensure a viable population of the Bengal t iger in its natural habitats, protect them from extinction and preserve areas of biological importance as natural heritage.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, and to commemorate it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the latest figures of India's tiger population.

According to the latest national tiger census , India is home to at least 3,167 tigers. Comparing these numbers to those from previous years reveals a substantial rise, demonstrating the success of conservation measures.

During the event hosted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the report titled 'Status of Tigers in India 2022.'

The report reveals the steady growth in the tiger population over the years, with 2,967 tigers recorded in 2018, 2,226 in 2014, 1,706 in 2010, and 1,411 in 2006.