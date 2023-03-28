Bilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, grabbed the headlines when Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognised him in his Mann Ki Baat radio address in 2017. PM Modi called him out for his amazing work of cleaning more than 12,000 kg of garbage from Wular Lake in just one year. The then 18-year-old Bilal was even made the brand ambassador for cleanliness by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

However, Bilal is not one to rest on his laurels. The zeal to make Kashmir garbage-free has led Bilal to clean up other water bodies in the Valley.

ALSO READ | Rising India Summit: 300 road accident victims owe their lives to Pankaj Tarai

Bilal has shown others how small steps by even an individual can bring significant changes towards sustainable living.

Citizens like Bilal Ahmed Dar are the true ambassadors of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Bilal will be honoured at the Rising India Summit 2023, which may inspire others to emulate his action.