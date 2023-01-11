Rethinking Joshimath: Disaster-resilient model town proposed by CBRI

The Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will start a detailed study for safety assessment of 4000 buildings in Joshimath starting Thursday. The CBRI will provide habitat planning, design, and construction advice, based on the inputs from the Uttarakhand government.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has proposed to develop a disaster-resilient model town. This will be done to rehabilitate people displaced from the sinking Uttarakhand town of Joshimath. CBRI, which is a part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has also suggested a three-pronged action plan for Joshimath.

The plan included demolition of tilted buildings, safety assessment of the existing 4,000 buildings and providing intermediate shelters to the displaced people, CBRI Director R. Pradeep Kumar said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Kumar, along with senior CBRI scientists D.P. Kanoongo and Ajay Chourasia, visited Joshimath on Monday, January 9. He also discussed the matter with officials from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Uttarakhand government.

"It is proposed to develop a disaster resilient model town, using cost-effective building technology i.e. confined masonry, along with urban planning on a safe identified site," he said. The CBRI will further provide habitat planning, design, and construction advice, based on inputs from the Uttarakhand government regarding number of houses and topography survey at a selected safe identified site.

"The advantages of the technology are – it makes use of locally available construction materials, skills, compatible to local conditions, disaster resilient and affordable," he said.

Starting Thursday, January 12, the Roorkee-based institute will start a detailed study for safety assessment of 4,000 buildings.

This will be done to have a deeper understanding about the buildings’ configuration, construction practice, building typology, condition, distress assessment, if any, and monitoring of cracks, he said.

"The field observation shall lead to possible causes for structural damage and comparison with the baseline data, and to decide further strategies for its usage," Kumar said.

He added that crack meters will be installed at different locations to monitor the cracks in identified houses. Additionally, the building vulnerability shall be classified based on progressive crack width measurements. The vulnerability of houses has been categorised as – highly vulnerable, moderately vulnerable, slightly vulnerable, safe, collapsed/to be demolished, he said.

The activity is likely to be completed within one week, he added.

Kumar said lightweight steel portal frame structures with vertical sides shall be deployed at safe locations to provide intermediate shelters to the rehabilitated people of Joshimath.

(With inputs from PTI)