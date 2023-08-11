Record hot temperatures could turbocharge US hurricane season, say NOAA scientists

The revised outlook of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminsitration (NOAA) covers the remainder of the hurrican season which is of six months, beginning on June 1 and ending on November 30. The revised outlook also forecasts a total of 14 to 21 storms with winds of or greater than 39 mph. Of the, six to 11 could also become hurricanes, comprising 74mph or greater winds.

Record hot temperatures may turbocharge this hurricane season, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminsitration (NOAA) scientists said.

NOAA scientists have increased the chance to 60 percent for 2023 to be an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The forecast revision reduced the likelihood of near-normal activity from 40 percent chance announced in May to 25 percent.

The revised outlook covers the remainder of the hurrican season which is of six months, beginning on June 1 and ending on November 30. The revised outlook also forecasts a total of 14 to 21 storms with winds of or greater than 39 mph. Of the, six to 11 could also become hurricanes, comprising 74mph or greater winds.

Of these, two to five of them could turn into major hurricanes with winds of or greater than 111 mph.

A “normal” year would have 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes, CNBC reported.

The peak of the hurricane season is just beginning. It starts from August and runs through October and historically encompasses 90 percent of the entire tropical storm activity, which is why the NOAA each year releases a mid-season forecast.

The two primary as well as driving factors that would be determining the hurricane season's strength are the El Nino conditions and record-warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, both are of which are are on “equal footing” as to the criticality of their impact on the hurricane forecast, said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, on a call with reporters Thursday, CNBC reported.

