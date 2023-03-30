Rain lashes Delhi, IMD predicts more over next three-four days 

The IMD had earlier predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance. Cloudy weather, light rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on Friday. The maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days.

The national capital on Wednesday evening witnessed light rain and thunderstorm, as predicted by the weather department earlier in the day. Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged 8.8 mm of rainfall between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Winds gusting up to 57 kilometres per hour barrelled through the city.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) possible rainfall is expected in Delhi in the next two days, March 30 and 31, under the influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India. The department said that the cloudy weather, light rain and thunderstorms, starting Wednesday, are likely to continue over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on Friday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity."

"Light to moderate convective clouds seen over north Rajasthan adjoining Punjab & Haryana, Chhattisgarh adjoining East Madhya Pradesh and light convective clouds over Kerala, South Karnataka, north Assam, Tripura, northern parts of J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These conditions leading to Rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds activity over mentioned areas during 3-4 hours," the IMD said in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to the weather department, Northwest, East and Northeast India is likely to witness a fresh spell of rainfall/ thunderstorm/hailstorm from March 30th to April 1.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm activity very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan on March 30; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim will receive rainfall on March 31 and Uttarakhand on April 1," an IMD forecast said.

The forecast said that the strong winds may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops. The hail may injure people and cattle at open places. It added that the strong winds may cause partial damage to vulnerable structures as well as minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.

"No heat wave likely over any part of country during next five days," the IMD said.

It advised people to stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. It suggested the farmers to postpone the harvesting of matured crops and keep the already harvested crops in a safe place.