Devastating floods wreak havoc on north India, small businesses struggle to survive

As small business owners struggle to see hope in receiving government compensation, they are earnestly advocating for improved flood warning systems and better infrastructure to cope with the challenges posed by unprecedented rainfall and climate change.

As floodwaters continue to wreak havoc across large parts of North India, affected citizens are grappling to salvage what they can of their homes and businesses. While governments are contemplating compensating people for their losses, small businesses are appealing for assistance to rebuild their shattered livelihoods.

Ambala, situated between the floodplains of the Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers in Haryana, has borne the brunt of the recent floods . The disaster has not only ravaged farmlands but also dealt a severe blow to local businesses. Inundated roads have disrupted supply chains, causing fruits and vegetables to rot, and goods to be damaged. Even retail markets selling durable goods have not been spared from the impact.

Rajinder Gaba, a cloth merchant in Ambala, expressed his frustration, saying, "Shops have incurred losses worth crores of rupees, and it's a deficiency on the part of the municipal corporation. If the drainage systems had been cleared, the losses could have been minimised."

JP Goyal, a garment shop owner in Ambala, lamented that customers were now sceptical about visiting markets and often inquired beforehand if the markets were flooded. As a result, footfalls have decreased significantly, compounded by nearby cities also experiencing flooding.

The situation is dire for jewellers in Ambala too, as floods have impacted their customer base, which typically comes from a radius of 100 kilometers. Electricity and water supply disruptions have further exacerbated the challenges businesses are facing.

According to government estimates, the state of Haryana has suffered losses of over Rs 500 crore due to the heavy rains . The flooding in parts of Delhi NCR has disrupted the movement of trucks, leading to a spike in vegetable prices.

Karma, a garment seller in Monastery Market on Delhi's Ring Road, revealed the extent of the damage caused by the floods, stating, "Most garments were drenched, and only a few items could be salvaged. Around 80 percent of shops in the market have incurred losses totaling crores. Some compensation from the government would be greatly appreciated."

Rupchand, another garment shop owner in Monastery Market, expressed caution about reopening his shop due to rumours of another flood.

Honey, a garment shop owner in the same market, recounted the devastation they faced, "Our shop was submerged in waist-deep water, resulting in the destruction of goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Despite the severity of the situation, we are yet to receive any government assistance. This year's floods surpassed those in 2013, where we received flood alerts. Our shop has remained closed since July 15."

Gagandeep Singh Bhasin, a bags and shoes shop owner, expressed frustration over the lack of support from government agencies and the magnitude of their losses. He demanded answers as to why there were no flood alerts issued earlier and called for compensation.

The unprecedented rains have inflicted heavy losses on several states, with Himachal Pradesh experiencing 108 deaths and monetary losses reaching close to Rs 4,000 crore.