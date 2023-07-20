Raigad landslide | Five people die, 75 rescued from the debris, so far

As many as five people have died in the landslide that occurred in Raigad, Maharashtra because of heavy rains. Some families are still feared to be trapped in the debris. The search and rescue operations are on. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who has reached the spot, said helicopters will also be called in for the rescue operations once the weather improves a bit.

Five people have died in a landslide that occurred at Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district overnight as the search and rescue operations are still on. Around 100 people were feared to be trapped in the debris.

One of the rescuers also died due to a heart attack. Around 75 people have been rescued from, so far, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said. A few of them have also suffered injuries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the site on Thursday morning. On Twitter he said heavy rain and the difficult road conditions are hampering the rescue operations. However, helicopters would be called in once the weather improves.

Union home minister Amit Shah later tweeted that he had spoken with Shinde regarding the landslide. He said four NDRF teams are working with the local administration to conduct the rescue operations. "Our priority is to rescue people from there and provide immediate medical help to the injured," Shah said.

Two NDRF teams were conducting the search rescue operations in the morning, and two other teams from Mumbai joined in as well. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is coodinating the relief and rescue operations from the emergency control room in Mumbai. The Raigad police has set up a control room following the incident, the NDRF said.