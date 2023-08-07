CNBC TV18
PwC CEO Dialogues | Cement industry leaders push for efficiency and sustainability amid environmental concerns

By Shereen Bhan  Aug 7, 2023 7:35:50 PM IST (Published)

In the first edition of PwC and CNBC-TV18's CEO Dialogues, Indian cement industry experts discuss efficiency and sustainability to address environmental concerns.

In a dynamic landscape where environmental concerns are gaining momentum, the Indian cement industry, known for its logistical complexities, is making strides toward efficiency and sustainability. Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, emphasised the industry's commitment to these principles while navigating challenges.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 CEO Dialogues panel discussion, Shukla said that the industry players are engaged in a competitive race towards heightened efficiency, striving to outdo each other in this regard. "Indian cement industry is perhaps the best in efficiency...Within the Indian cement industry, players are competing to become more efficient."
He further acknowledged the logistic-intensive nature of the cement business, which often poses unique challenges in terms of environmental impact. However, he said, "The value chain has been completely integrated at JK Lakshmi Cement...Cement is a very logistic intensive biz..." he stated.
"Cement industry contributed nearly 10 percent of total annual carbon emission," Shukla said, further acknowledging the industry's pivotal role in global carbon emissions and the significance of addressing the environmental impact associated with the sector.
Preeti Bajaj, the CEO and Managing Director of Luminous Power Technologies, echoed his sentiments. Emphasising the necessity of sustainable practices in manufacturing, Bajaj advocated for a more eco-friendly approach. "The manufacturing sector must adapt to eco-friendly approaches to minimise its impact on the environment," she said.
