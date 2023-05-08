Project Cheetah: India to release 5 cheetahs into free-ranging conditions in MP's Kuno National Park

2 Min(s) Read
The statement released by the ministry also mentioned that two male cheetahs, Gaurav and Shaurya, have stayed within the park and have not shown any interest in exploring the landscape beyond the borders of the park.
Five cheetahs — three females and two males — will be released from the acclimatisation camps into Kuno National Park's free-ranging conditions before the monsoon as part of "Project Cheetah" led by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
After a team of experts reviewed the current status of the project, the decision was taken to release the five cheetahs into free-roaming conditions in KNP.
The Environment Ministry on Monday assured that the cheetahs being released are in good health and displaying natural behaviours.