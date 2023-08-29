Prehistoric bird declared extinct decades ago makes return to the forests of New Zealand

A large flightless bird named Takahe, which was believed to be extinct decades ago, has made a comeback to the forests of New Zealand's South Island. The triumphant return of these prehistoric avian creatures to the alpine slopes marks a significant moment for conservation efforts in the region.

According to a report from The Guardian, 18 of these birds were recently reintroduced into the Lake Wakatipu valley, an alpine area on the South Island, where they had not been spotted for nearly a century. Takahe, characterised as flightless birds of nearly 50 centimetres in size, have been an intrinsic part of New Zealand's ecosystem since the prehistoric Pleistocene era, as evidenced by fossil remains, the report added.

Takahe birds have a unique history, evolving in an environment devoid of native land mammals, and adapting to ecological niches that would have been occupied by mammals. Their journey on Aotearoa (New Zealand) took a dire turn in 1898 when they were officially declared extinct.

The influx of introduced animals by European settlers, including stoats, cats, ferrets, and rats, decimated their already dwindling population. However, their rediscovery in 1948 breathed new life into their existence, and their numbers have been steadily growing since then, increasing at a rate of about eight percent per year, according to the report.

Conservationists initially employed creative strategies to ensure the survival of Takahē. Eggs were gathered and artificially incubated to safeguard them from predators. The chicks were raised by caregivers donning sock puppets resembling the birds' iconic red beaks. The Department of Conservation (DOC) later shifted its focus to breeding the birds in captivity, gradually reintroducing them to island sanctuaries and national parks.

According to Deidre Vercoe, the DOC Takahe recovery operations manager, predator control efforts by trapping stoats, ferrets, and feral cats has reduced the predator numbers in the area, which was crucial to survival of the endangered birds, the report mentioned.

With the successful reintroduction of these initial pairs, conservationists are cautiously optimistic about the prospect of releasing more takahe birds into the wild. Plans are underway to introduce another seven birds in October, followed by up to 10 juvenile takahe birds early next year. This approach aligns with broader conservation initiatives in New Zealand , which aim to protect the nation's unique and endangered avian species.

New Zealand is actively working towards eliminating its most damaging introduced predators, including rats, possums, and stoats, by the year 2050. As these trapping endeavours expand, rare species are finding their way back into natural habitats beyond sanctuary confines.