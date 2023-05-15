Power Ministry calls for meeting with states on green energy transition, open access

Sources from the government have also indicated that the Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh is slated to chair a review meeting on open access for green energy with ministry officials and the industry this week.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that officials from the Power Ministry will meet state officials this week for a status update on energy transition.

The meeting will identify the states that are doing well in the field of renewable energy and renewable energy purchase obligations and will focus on identifying bottlenecks to ask states to recalibrate their strategies to be able to do better.

The review meeting will focus on gathering relevant feedback from the government as well as from private stakeholders.

Open access permits a consumer to purchase power from a source of his/her choice.

The Green Open Access Rules were notified in June 2022 to promote the generation, purchase and consumption of green energy through open access.

In November 2022, the Power Minister launched a green energy open access portal, allowing consumers with a 100 KW-sanctioned load to get a supply of renewables

Government rules mandate approval for green energy open access to be granted to consumers in a time-bound manner within 15 days.

The government has been targeting to cut emissions in India to net zero by 2070 and aims to achieve 500 GW renewable power capacity, reduce emissions by one billion tonnes and an emissions intensity of the GDP by 45 percent by 2030.

In March 2023, India had a renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW, with 82 GW at different stages of implementation and 41 GW under the tendering stage. This included 10.77 GW of biopower, 51.79 GW of hydel power, 64.38 GW of solar power and 42.02 GW of wind power.

As per the REN21 Renewables 2022 Global Status Report, India ranked 4th globally in Renewable Energy Installed capacity, wind power capacity and solar power capacity.