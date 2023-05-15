Power Ministry calls for meeting with states on green energy transition, open access

Sources from the government have also indicated that the Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh is slated to chair a review meeting on open access for green energy with ministry officials and the industry this week.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that officials from the Power Ministry will meet state officials this week for a status update on energy transition.

The meeting will identify the states that are doing well in the field of renewable energy and renewable energy purchase obligations and will focus on identifying bottlenecks to ask states to recalibrate their strategies to be able to do better.

