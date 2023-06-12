Fishing activities along the south and north coasts of Gujarat have been suspended, and authorities are evacuating residents in coastal districts due to the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a high-level meeting to review India's preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy and the situation concerning it. The extremely severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port by Thursday noon.

During the meeting, PM Modi told officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated. He also asked them to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking water, with preparedness for their immediate restoration in the event of damages.

He also directed that the safety of animals should be ensured and that control rooms should function 24x7. The Ministry of Home Affairs also announced that it is reviewing the situation 24x7 and is in touch with the state government and Central agencies.