CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homePM Modi chairs high level meeting to review India's preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy News

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review India's preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review India's preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 5:08:58 PM IST (Published)

Fishing activities along the south and north coasts of Gujarat have been suspended, and authorities are evacuating residents in coastal districts due to the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a high-level meeting to review India's preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy and the situation concerning it. The extremely severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port by Thursday noon.

During the meeting, PM Modi told officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated. He also asked them to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking water, with preparedness for their immediate restoration in the event of damages.
He also directed that the safety of animals should be ensured and that control rooms should function 24x7. The Ministry of Home Affairs also announced that it is reviewing the situation 24x7 and is in touch with the state government and Central agencies.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X