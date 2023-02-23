PM Modi champions green growth in post-Budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed a post-Budget webinar on green growth hosted by the Ministry of Power. In his speech, Modi emphasised the need to swiftly implement budget policies highlighting some key announcements made on schemes such as the PM Kusum and GOBARdhan.

Climate action and sustainability were key topics of discussion throughout the year leading up to the Budget and received a big push in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of it on February 1. As pointed out by a Ministry of Power official in today's webinar, it was also one of the " saptrishis " announced by the FM.

Starting his remarks, Modi outlined three pillars of India's transition towards clean energy and green growth: increasing renewable energy production, reducing the use of fossil fuels and moving forward with a gas-based economy.

The prime minister lauded his government's Budget saying it would "establish India as a leading player in the global green energy market." He also invited all stakeholders in the energy industry to invest in India.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set outside an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore on February 1 for the National Green Hydrogen Mission in an effort towards

Tweeting about the webinar, the prime minister said, "At 10 AM, I would be addressing a webinar that focuses on aspects relating to green growth in this year's Budget. Urging all those passionate about the energy sector and boosting sustainable development to join the webinar."